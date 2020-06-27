Longwave Shares Adventurous Music Video for “It’s Not Impossible”

Acclaimed NYC indie rockers Longwave share a brand new video for their track “It’s Not Impossible” after teaming up with filmmaker Bill Moldt. The idea was to create a unique crowd-sourced choose-your-own-adventure style video for the song. “It’s Not Impossible” is from their first album in ten years If We Ever Live Forever.

The video was constructed through a series of bi-weekly Instagram posts, each depicting a scene painted in watercolor. Each post contained a video of the scene being created, a caption, and a question prompting the band’s Instagram followers to determine the direction of the next scene. The video used the “poll” feature on Instagram Stories for tallying the audience choices. The video was then hosted and voted on @longwavetheband and @billmoldt Instagram pages. After 48 hours of the voting, the story’s direction became determined and Moldt created the next scene. In all, 10 scenes were created and assembled into what become Longwave’s official music video for “It’s Not Impossible.”

Additionally, Longwave will share full concert video of their November 2018 performance at The Bowery Ballroom in New York City on July 9. The performance was filmed by Erik Braund at Braund Studios.