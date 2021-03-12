Lord Apex Drops Lead Single Off New “Smoke Sessions” Project

Loading...

West London rapper Lord Apex announces his new project, Smoke Sessions Vol. 3. Out on April 20th, the project is the follow-up to 2019’s Smoke Sessions Vol. 2.

Alongside the announcement, Lord Apex is also sharing the first single and video “Like You Know.” Co-directed by Jack Cullis and Reuben Bastienne-Lewis, the visual is a surreal look at a day in Lord Apex’s life that suddenly goes sideways.

2021 sees Apex poised as an artist to watch. He was included on Complex UK’s Rappers to Watch for the year, closely followed by the deluxe release of his latest project, Supply & Demand, in early February which featured new collaborations with Westside Gunn & Fly Anakin.

A UK tour sponsored by Carhartt Work In Progress is also set for later this year. Tickets are available here.