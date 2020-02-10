Lower Dens Share “Hand of God” Video & Tour Dates

Lower Dens released their latest full length The Competition on Ribbon Music, at the end of last year. Now, they’re sharing the video for one of the album’s standout tracks, “Hand of God.” The colorfully psychedelic clip, directed by Aaron Brown & Robby Piantanida.

Lower Dens also recently announced a string of 2020 headlining tour dates in support of the album, following a massive support tour last year with Of Monsters And Men. Full list of dates below. Tickets on sale now and can be purchased here.

Tour dates:

2/13/20 Millvale, PA @ Mr. Smalls Theatre

2/14/20 Washington, DC @ Songbyrd

2/15/20 Raleigh, NC @ Kings

2/16/20 Nashville, TN @ The High Watt

2/18/20 Atlanta, GA @ The Earl

2/19/20 Birmingham, AL @ Saturn

2/21/20 Austin, TX @ Barracuda

2/22/20 San Antonio, TX @ Paper Tiger

2/23/20 Dallas, TX @ Ruins

2/25/20 Phoenix, AZ @ Valley Bar

2/26/20 San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar

2/27/20 West Hollywood, CA @ The Roxy Theatre

2/28/20 San Francisco, CA @ Rickshaw Stop

3/02/20 Seattle, WA @ The Crocodile

3/03/20 Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

3/05/20 Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge

3/06/20 Denver, CO @ Globe Hall

3/08/20 Minneapolis, MN @ 7th Street Entry

3/09/20 Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall

3/10/20 Detroit, MI @ Deluxx Fluxx

3/12/20 Toronto, ON @ Velvet Underground

3/13/20 Montreal, QC @ Bar Le Ritz PDB

3/14/20 Boston, MA @ Brighton Music Hall

3/16/20 Portland, ME @ SPACE Gallery

3/17/20 Portsmouth, NH @ 3S Artspace

3/19/20 Brooklyn, NY @ Music Hall of Williamsburg

3/20/20 Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe Live

3/21/20 Baltimore, MD @ Ottobar