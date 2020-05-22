Ludacris x Lil Wayne Drop Leaked “Silence of the Lambs” Produced by Timbaland

This past weekend, legendary rapper/actor, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, previewed an unreleased track during his anticipated IG live ‘Verzuz’ battle against Nelly. Hundreds of thousands of fans were wanting more, prompting Ludacris to release his latest single, “Silence of the Lambs”.

Luda teamed up with musical giant Lil Wayne and super-producer and Verzuz co-creator, Timbaland, going back to Luda’s southern sound and jaw-dropping lyrics. After a musical hiatus, Ludacris is back delivering punchlines like – “the world screwed and ni*as pouring drinks like Bill Huxtable”, “I love R. Kelly but around my daughters I’m not comfortable” and “watch me pass on that a* like Kendall Jenner”, in true Luda fashion.

Ludacris is coming back around full circle celebrating the 20th anniversary of his first album, “Incognegro”, ironically featuring tracks produced by Timbaland. Over the past two decades Ludacris has released 11 albums with multiple Hot 100 records, earning his place as one of the most notable artists to date. On ‘Verzuz’ “Silence of the Lambs” is one of many new songs Ludacris is currently working on, including music with longtime friend and collaborator, Lil Jon.

Silence of the Lambs is available to stream on all platforms.