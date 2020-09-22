Lydia Loveless Shares New Track Feat. Laura Jane Grace Ahead of New LP & Livestream Show Series

Lydia Loveless released the third and final single from her forthcoming new album Daughter: “September,” a stirring piano ballad featuring vocals by Laura Jane Grace. She’s also shared an accompanying video, directed by herself and Michael Casey.

“‘September’ is a song about the loneliness and ache of being a teenager. I wanted to depict that in the video without being too personal, and we thought Bridget and Kyle would be the perfect people to star in it,” explains Loveless. “There’s nothing I love more than not being in my own video, so I loved just watching everyone get into character and tell this sad story in front of me.”

Loveless also recently announced a series of three ticketed livestream shows that will begin this Thursday, September 24th, with a full band record release show where she will perform Daughter in its entirety from Secret Studio in Columbus, OH. The second show on October 8th will feature a solo performance of a handpicked, career-spanning set. The final livestream on October 22nd will see Loveless performing solo and on the piano for the first time in her career. Each show will begin at 9:30pm EDT and tickets – available via Noonchorus – are $10 per show or $25 for a three-show package. All three shows will also be available for rebroadcast for 48 hours afterward.

Daughter – her first album in four years–marks the triumphant return of Loveless, and documents a period of personal upheaval, including a divorce and an interstate move away from her longtime home. Left feeling unmoored and adrift, Loveless worked to redefine herself, both in her own mind and within the context of the world. Written with her characteristic candidness and razor-sharp wit, and brimming with revelatory new ideas, sounds, and directions, the album is a self-aware journey into independence.