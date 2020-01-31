M Huncho Shares Vevo ROUNDS Performances

ROUNDS services the ever-growing urban scene in Europe by highlighting cutting-edge musicians, both emerging and established, who are currently impacting hip-hop, rap and R&B. Artists are captured in performance, with Vevo cameras using a revealing 360-degree portraiture effect. As these genres continue to evolve, ROUNDS shines a deserving spotlight on those whose work demands attention, allowing Vevo to work with a range of UK and European artists.

M Huncho is an artist entirely in his own lane. He’s crafted his own genre – an amalgamation he calls “trapwave,” which blends the street smart lyricism of road rap with luxurious bottle-service assonance. Think ATL strip club music – perhaps a Travis Scott or a Future, such are the melodic interstellar hooks Hunchowrites – but performed by an artist who grew up on UK heavyweights Nines and Giggs, and is couched in the lingo of a lifetime spent hanging around the ends.

No one knows who Huncho is, as he appears in every video and performance behind a mask. “That’s not because of any personal reasons,” he explains, alluding to previous lifestyle choices. Instead Huncho’s mask is an embodiment of his approach to music: his desire to keep things anonymous so listeners will focus on the message rather than the person.