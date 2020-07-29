Madeon Releases “Miracle” Video Directed by Lena Headey & Starring Maisie Williams

Artist/producer Madeon has unveiled the stunning new video for “Miracle” today – watch HERE. The intense visual stars Maisie Williams, who played Arya Stark on Game of Thrones, and was directed by Lena Headey, who played Cersei Lannister in the series.

“A few months ago, while I was on tour, Lena reached out about making a video for ‘Miracle.’” Madeon says, “Her vision was so clear, it was very different from the way I’ve illustrated the universe of my album Good Faith up to that point but I thought that’s what made the idea so fascinating for me. She focused on the drama of the music and made a beautiful video. I’m very honored that my music inspired her!”

Featured on his latest album Good Faith, “Miracle” was inspired by Madeon’s move to America and evokes a very specific, bittersweet transition in his life. The song was written by and features vocals by Madeon as well.