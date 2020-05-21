Maps Announces Remix Series – Listen To Stephen Morris’s “Both Sides” Remix

MAPS, aka composer and producer James Chapman, has announced a series of remix EPs beginning with EP1. Colours. Remixed. Time. Loss. which is out tomorrow via Mute. Pre-order here.

The series launches with a remix of “Both Sides” from New Order’s Stephen Morris.

Chapman says, “The direction Stephen took is both exciting and uplifting, using elements from the original vocals and string arrangements to create a completely fresh sound. It has a rhythmic and joyous feeling, and adds some harder and more club-orientated instrumentation into the mix.”

Talking about the remix, Stephen Morris explains, “Mixing your own stuff is always a bit tricky, live with an idea for long enough and it’s easy to forget what it was you meant to do with it in the first place. But doing a remix can be a lot of fun, especially if I love the song in the first place. It’s a bit like going round to someone’s house and rearranging their furniture, trying something out that they might not originally have thought of.”

The remix series, which will unfold throughout the summer, reworks and reimagines tracks from Chapman’s latest album, Colours. Reflect. Time. Loss. (2019, Mute). The acclaimed album, his most ambitious to date, saw the Northampton-based, Mercury Prize-nominated artist working with Echo Collective, the renowned Brussels ensemble, and 2019 saw him embark on a series of performances that included a sold-out show at the Southbank Centre’s Purcell Room in London.

The first EP includes a “hypnotic, all-enveloping remix” of “Sophia” from Russian Linesman – someone that Chapman was keen to collaborate with again having previously remixed the enigmatic Nottingham-based artist – alongside a beautiful reworking of “You Exist in Everything” by long-time collaborator Polly Scattergood, here working with Glowlines.

Chapman explains, “The idea of releasing the remixes as four EPs first came about when reflecting on the title, and how the four words had come to me originally in a sort of waking dream. I am truly excited about the project, and it has really been amazing for me to hear remixes by artists I love and will continue to collaborate with. I have felt a sense of togetherness in the curating of this project, and that is most welcome in these strange times.”

EP1. Colours. Remixed. Time. Loss. Tracklisting

1. Both Sides (Stephen Morris Remix)

2. Sophia (Russian Linesman Remix)

3. You Exist In Everything (Polly Scattergood & Glowlines Remix)