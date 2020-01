Marcus King’s debut solo record El Dorado is a Dan Auerbach produced, genre-bending release from a world-class young talent. A 23-year-old innovative songwriter and performer who can simultaneously switch from swaggering rock to supersonic soul – Marcus’ vocal powers take center stage on El Dorado, establishing him as one of the most soulful voices of his generation.

“Beautiful Stranger” gets an acoustic performance with Dan at Easy Eye Sound in Nashville.