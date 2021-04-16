María Isabel Shares Two-Song Single “Love song” and “Buy Your Own Flowers”

Loading...

Dominican-American artist María Isabel shares a new two-song single, consisting of “Love song” and “Buy Your Own Flowers.” Beautifully heartfelt and melodic, the paired tracks open a new chapter for the Dominican-American artist following her debut EP, Stuck in the Sky.

Speaking on the two-song single, María says: “This past year has been a very transitional time in my life. With so much happening around me, I realized I was focused solely on things outside of myself. Both of these songs stem from that chaos for me. They are the story of me learning how to give myself the love and attention I was giving to everything else around me, and remembering that I come first. I used to pair being alone and being lonely as identical truths, and now I feel differently and want to turn my new-found self love into music.”







After releasing her debut single early last year, María has quickly cemented herself as an artist to watch in 2021, receiving early praise from Pigeons & Planes, Wonderland and NYLON among others. Her voice and lyrics are refreshingly vulnerable and intimate, masterfully capturing emotion in both English and Spanish across her songs. As a lifelong poet, María bares her passions, struggles and experiences through her songs, which often begin as poems – exploring topics such as mental health, family history, her Dominican-American heritage and relationships – serving as the foundation of her development as a singer-songwriter.