Mark Lofgren Shares “You Are Just Not Alone” Music Video

Like most musicians operating under the new normal, Mark Lofgren (The Luck of Eden Hall, The Thin Cherries) has been spending time in his home studio crafting intimate recordings. Black Moon Book, an album of exquisite bedroom pop that touches on memory, isolation and, most explicitly, the healing power of hope and love, follows his 2014 solo debut, The Past Perfect.

Mark Lofgren’s second solo effort Black Moon Book is out now and streaming at https://markalanlofgren.bandcamp.com/album/black-moon-book