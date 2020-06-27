Marshmello and Halsey Unveil “Be Kind” Music Video

Marshmello and Halsey shared the official video for their hit single, “Be Kind.” Directed by Hannah Lux Davis, who also helmed Halsey’s “Nightmare” and “Alone” clips, the contemporary dance video takes viewers to three distinct worlds. Filming a dance video during quarantine presented challenges, but Halsey learned the choreography on Facetime and did her own makeup, as always.

“Be Kind” is a worldwide hit across the boards – on playlists (with both artists appearing most recently on the cover of Apple Music’s “Today’s Hits”), at radio, on Shazam and elsewhere. Since its release last month, the song has amassed more than 175 million combined global streams. Get “Be Kind” at http://bekindxx.com/. The Jacques Lu Cont remix was released yesterday and can be heard HERE. Surf Mesa, fresh off his global hit “ily (i love you baby)” feat. Emilee, has also remixed “Be Kind.” Listen HERE.

“Be Kind” is the latest song offered from Marshmello, who is coming off a strong 2019 with 6x Platinum “Happier” with Bastille – also released by Astralwerks – plus 4x Platinum “Silence” with Khalid.