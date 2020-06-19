Mattiel Releases Covers of Beastie Boys & The Clash

Mattiel, the Atlanta-based rock band fronted by vocalist Mattiel Brown, release their new limited-edition Double Cover 7-inch today. The 7-inch features dynamic covers of the Beastie Boys’ “Looking Down The Barrel Of A Gun,” off their iconic 1989 LP Paul’s Boutique, and The Clash’s “Guns Of Brixton,” from their classic 1979 album London Calling. Sharp and forceful, both tracks are perfect matches for Mattiel’s explosive energy. Pre-order the physical 7-inch HERE. Read guitarist/producer Jonah Swilley’s statement on the covers and Bandcamp’s Juneteenth fundraiser today below.

“When you make art, it no longer belongs to you. We had this release scheduled for last week, and we’d been working on all the moving parts for a number of months. Both Beasties and The Clash are an integral part of each band member’s musical influences.

After meeting Paul Simonon on the Jools Holland Show in 2018, we started playing ‘Guns of Brixton’ upon our bassist Travis’s request. Our tour manager, Pete, had the Beastie Boys book floating around the tour van last summer. We all started reading bits of history from their career and shared our collective interest in their story. Mattiel mentioned covering ‘Looking Down the Barrel of a Gun’ from Paul’s Boutique and then we hashed out the details at sound check.

In early March of this year, we decided to cut studio versions of both. It should go without saying that we do not condone gun violence. The timing of this release alongside a global awakening is purely coincidental, but undeniably strange. We chose to release them today in order to benefit Bandcamp’s donation to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund. They have promised to donate 100% of their share in sales every Juneteenth from now on. We ask you to interpret these songs as you wish, and we thank Paul Simonon, The Clash, and The Beastie Boys for writing them.”

Mattiel’s sophomore album Satis Factory was released on ATO Records last year, winning instant acclaim for its gritty and provocative rock-and-roll sound. Rolling Stone compared Brown’s “gorgeously yearning, full-voiced alto range” to Nico, and NPR raved, “There’s something delightfully unique about Mattiel’s music. A pinch of garage rock, a touch of psychedelia, some galloping honky-tonk and at the lead, Mattiel Brown’s powerful and assertive vocals.” Satis Factory is available HERE.