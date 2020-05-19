Medhane Announces New Project & Shares Lead Track

Brooklyn’s Medhane is announcing his forthcoming full length Cold Water. The project is set to arrive one week from today on May 26th, and follows Own Pace and Full Circle as Medhane’s third release in the past six months. The project features Navy Blue, Jadasea, KeiyaA, and Maxo as well as production from Chuck Strangers, Alexander Spit, Ohbliv, Navy Blue, Medhane himself as AFB, and more.

To coincide with the announcement Medhane is sharing the lead single and accompanying video from the project, “I’m Deadass.” The video is shot and edited by Elijah Maura, and features footage from New York City, London, and Los Angeles.

Born and bred in Brooklyn, Medhane is an authentic product of his borough. His music tussles with topics of depression, isolation, and the trials and tribulations that accompany coming of age as a black man in New York City and America. Through a steady output of releases he has established himself as a staple in New York City’s burgeoning hip hop scene. His 2015 project Greys In Yellow and 2017 project Poorboy (released as Medslaus, the collaborative project between Medhane and Slauson Malone) generated buzz, after which he dropped two EPs: 2017’s Do For Self and 2018’s Ba Suba Ak Jamm.

Throughout these releases Medhane was studying civil engineering at Carnegie Mellon, juggling a rap career that was starting to take off in New York City and an intense course load in Pittsburgh. In 2019 Medhane took a brief break from music to finish school, after which he returned at the end of the year with his strongest and most introspective full length to that date: Own Pace. The project released to critical acclaim, and Medhane quickly followed it up with his Full Circle EP in February of 2020.

Cold Water sees Medhane emerge from this whirlwind of releases at his most confident, direct, and best. Having battled through the feelings of seclusion that came with his time at school in Pittsburgh on his most recent projects, with Cold Water Medhane cements his place as one of the most exciting acts coming out of New York City alongside his peers and frequent collaborators such as Standing on the Corner, MIKE, Slauson Malone, and Caleb Giles.