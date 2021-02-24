Merk Premieres “Laps Around The Sun” Single & Video

Loading...

Merk is the solo project of New Zealand songwriter, producer and multi-instrumentalist Mark Perkins, which began when Perkins recorded 2016’s Swordfish (winner of Best Debut at the Taite Music Prize).

After releasing the first single “GOD” earlier this year, Merk continues to satiate Australian audiences with the release the new single and self produced video for “Laps Around The Sun”.

Speaking on the new single, Merk had this to say:

“This song is about finding poetry in the mundane, repetitiveness of life. It was written on my birthday, which is also Valentine’s Day. I was struggling with the existential dread that can come on your birthday, you know, that lovely internal dialogue that goes “everything is meaningless and so am I” sorta thing. This is a reflection on the idea that, sure, maybe everything is equally meaningless but doesn’t that also mean everything is just as meaningful as the next thing? Which is kinda cool. A jellybean or Jupiter matter just the same. Whether you are waiting for the weekend or celebrating another lap around the sun, or falling in and out of love or doing the dishes there’s beauty to be found in the never-ending repetitions and rhythms of life.”

You can catch Merk playing straight to your screens for SXSW Online Music Festival this March.

The new album Infinite Youth will be out worldwide via Humblebrag Records April 9th 2021. Pre order the album HERE.