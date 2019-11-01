Metronomy - "Insecurity" Music Video

One of the most brilliantly unconventional bands of recent years, Metronomy have underlined that reputation throughout 2019. Their newest album Metronomy Forever emerged to widespread critical acclaim, its ambitious scale, sonic diversity and eclectic moods making it a landmark moment in their ever-unpredictable journey.

Today, they share a new video from the project. Directed by Richard Phillip Smith, “Insecurity” focuses on a simple dance at first glance, but as the surrealistic visual unfolds, retro CGI, sci-fi laboratories, and more strange elements are added into the fold. The visual is the fifth from Metronomy Forever, following “Wedding Bells,” “Walking In The Dark,” “Salted Caramel Ice Cream,” and “Lately.”

The idea behind the video started when frontman Joseph Mount discovered the playfully peculiar Philadelphia pop-rock band Joy Again. A firm fan of the band, Mount was equally inspired by their videos, especially for their recent summer single “Couldn’t.” He connected with the video’s director Richard Phillip Smith, who together with Jake Lazovick (his partner in the creative duo PoweredByWind), filmed the “Insecurity” video in Philadelphia.

On filming the video, Mount says: “Working with Rich and Jake to make the new video was an absolute pleasure. Not only are they a bunch of geniuses, but they also took us to Philadelphia to film it, we love Philadelphia. I never really got the bottom of what the video is about, but I think it has something to do with me conspiring with some ‘suit’ to create the perfect party.”

On the inspiration behind the video, director Smith says: “We trade music videos for the opportunity to expand our own cinematic universe. Each project is a continuation of the last, so when Joe reached out to us after seeing a video we had made and asked if we would make something ‘in the same world’, we knew this would be a fruitful collaboration. For this video, we set up a paranoid environment where the rules and hierarchies are unsettled and everyone is under intense scrutiny. Sometimes parties can feel like this. Many thanks to Metronomy and the cast and crew who helped this video assemble itself!”

Metronomy are also announcing the openers for their headlining North American tour. Aforementioned Philly band Joy Again will join the tour from DC until Brooklyn, Belgian artist Charlotte Adigery will hop on from Montreal to Chicago, and UK band Bodega will finish out the run with Parisian band Faux Real on select dates. Tickets are available for Metronomy’s US dates as well as their recently announced UK, South America, and European headlining tours here.

Upcoming Tour Dates:

11/14 – Bristol, UK @ O2 Academy

11/15 – Nottingham, UK @ Rock City

11/16 – Birmingham, UK @ The O2 Institute

11/24 – Hong Kong @ Clockenflap Festival

11/26 – Tokyo, Japan @ Liquidroom

12/5 – Santiago, Chile @ Matucana 100

12/7 – São Paulo, Brazil @ Audio Club

12/9 – Cutitiba, Brazil @ Audio Club

12/11 – Rio de Janeiro, Brazil @ Sacadura 154

12/13 – Porto Alegre, Brazil @ Opinião

12/15 – Buenos Aires, Argentina @ Teatro Vorterix

1/31 – Washington, DC @ 9:30 Club*

2/1 – Philadelphia, PA @ Theatre of the Living Arts*

2/3 – Boston, MA @ Royale*

2/5 – New York, NY @ Brooklyn Steel*

2/7 – Montreal, QC @ MTelus+

2/8 – Toronto, ONT @ Danforth Music Hall+

2/10 – Detroit, MI @ Majestic+

2/11 – Chicago, IL @ Thalia Hall+

2/12 – Minneapolis, MN @ Varsity Theatre^

2/14 – Denver, CO @ Gothic Theatre^

2/15 – Salt Lake City, UT @ Urban Lounge^

2/17 – Seattle, WA @ The Showbox^

2/18 – Vancouver, BC @ Commodore Ballroom^

2/19 – Portland, OR @ Wonder Ballroom^

2/21 – Berkeley, CA @ The UC Theatre^#

2/22 – Los Angeles, CA @ Fonda Theatre^#

2/23 – Pioneertown, CA @ Pappy & Harriet’s

2/25 – Dallas, TX @ Canton Hall#

2/26 – Austin, TX @ Scoot Inn#

* = w/ Joy Again

+ = w/ Charlotte Adigery

^ = w/ Bodega

# = w/ Faux Real

3/17 – Lisbon, Portugal @ Coliseu de Lisboa

3/19 – Madrid, Spain @ La Riviera

3/20 – Barcelona, Spain @ Razzmatazz 1

3/21 – Montpellier, France @ Zénith Sud

3/23 – Lausanne, Switzerland @ Les Docks

3/24 – Zürich, Switzerland @ Komplex 457

3/25 – Milan, Italy @ Alcatraz

3/27 – Ljubljana, Slovenia @ Kino Siska

3/28 – Vienna, Austria @ Gasometer

3/29 – Prague, Czech Republic @ Roxy

3/31 – Poznan, Poland @ Tama

4/1 – Warsaw, Poland @ Progresja

4/3 – Dresden, Germany @ Alter Schlachthof

4/4 – Mannheim, Germany @ Alte Feuerwache

4/5 – Luxembourg, Luxembourg @ Den Atelier

4/7 – Lille, France @ Zénith Arena

4/8 – Rennes, France @ Le Liberté