Michael Stipe & Big Red Machine (Aaron Dessner) Perform “No Time For Love Like Now” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon

Last night Michael Stipe & Big Red Machine’s Aaron Dessner performed together for the first time their newly released single “No Time For Love Like Now” on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon.

“No Time For Love Like Now” is the first song from Big Red Machine since the release of their critically acclaimed self-titled debut in 2018. Big Red Machine began as a collaboration between Aaron Dessner and Justin Vernon in 2008, and has grown into a multi-artist collective.

Michael Stipe has designed a “No Time For Love Like Now” t-shirt and tote, available for purchase now HERE. All proceeds from the sales will go to The Equal Justice Initiative and Covid-19 Protest Relief Fund.