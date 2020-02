Migos have shared their new song and video “Give No Fxk feat. Young Thug & Travis Scott”, out today on Quality Control Music / Motown / Capitol Records.

This marks Migos’ first new single since Quality Control: Control The Streets Volume 2. Making a cameo in the “Give No Fxk” video is the Can-Am Ryker, the three-wheel vehicle that the trio brought into the mainstream in 2019.