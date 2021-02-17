Mike Doughty’s Ghost of Vroom Announces Debut LP

Loading...

Ghost of Vroom – the new band comprised of veteran singer-songwriter Mike Doughty (Soul Coughing) and his longtime collaborator, bassist Andrew “Scrap” Livingston – have announced the release of their eagerly anticipated debut album. Ghost of Vroom 1 arrives via Mod y Vi Records on Friday, March 19.

Ghost of Vroom 1 is heralded by today’s premiere of the album’s first single, “I Hear the Ax Swinging,” available now at all DSPs and streaming services. Fans who pre-order Ghost of Vroom 1 will receive a download of “I Hear The Ax Swinging.” An official companion video – directed by renowned humorist/cartoonist David Rees – is currently in post-production and will premiere later this month.

Pre-Order Ghost of Vroom 1

Produced by Doughty and the legendary Mario Caldato Jr. (Beastie Boys, Jack Johnson, Seu Jorge), Ghost of Vroom 1 sees Ghost of Vroom fusing tense breakbeats, eclectic instrumentation, and Doughty’s celebrated lyrical dexterity to create a wildly inspired sound praised by American Songwriter for its “urgency and relevance…a beyond-perfect union, centered around a solid rhythm section, that elaborates on the hip-hop influences Doughty picked up as a young kid when he had just moved to New York in the late eighties.”

Recorded in Memphis, TN and completed at Caldato’s Eagle Rock studio space in Los Angeles a mere three days before California entered its first lockdown, the album follows last summer’s debut EP, Ghost of Vroom 2, available via Mod y Vi Records on 12” black 180 gram vinyl with audio on Side A – including a vinyl-only exclusive instrumental track – and an etching of the cover artwork on Side B.