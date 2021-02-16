Mister Goblin Shares “Hook In The Eye” Single Off Upcoming LP

Loading...

Mister Goblin – the solo project of Sam Goblin (formerly of Two Inch Astronaut) is set to release his latest album, Four People In An Elevator And One Of Them Is The Devil, on February 19th via Exploding In Sound Records (Pile, Editrix, Thirdface). Today the project is sharing their latest single, “Hook In The Eye,” a thoughtful song that comes from trying to find the good in the worst, as Sam describes:

“I lived with my Grandmother a couple years ago, and she’d get these horrible scam calls all the time with people trying to extort her saying her relatives had been in car accidents and needed money. I thought it was the most blatantly evil, sadistic way to get paid, and it drove me totally nuts. I tried to think of the most generous way to interpret this vocation, so I wrote this song from the perspective of one of the scam callers, who in my version is a failed thespian just looking for any possible way to live out their dream of acting.”

Mister Goblin is joined by Seth Engel (Options), who plays drums on the record in addition to producing the recording.







Mister Goblin

Four People in an Elevator and One of Them Is the Devil

Out February 19th (Cs/digital)

Pre-order

1. The Elevator

2. Hook In The Eye

3. Six Flags America

4. Decompensating

5. Something Bit Me

6. Get Gone

7. At Least

8. Cover Song

9. Cardboard Box