Mndsgn Shares New Single Off Upcoming LP

Mndsgn shares a new song and video from his forthcoming album Rare Pleasure, out June 4th on Stones Throw Records. Celestial and hypnotic, “Slowdance” arrives with the perfect visual counterpart conceptualized by Mndsgn himself and directed by Eric Coleman that meets the artist on a glimmering beach as he sets up a transformative flower circle for two souls to come together in the rhythm of the song.

Speaking on the track, Mndsgn says: “To me, the ability to deal with time and changes are tied to my ability to dance. The tempos speed up and slow down. Chords progress, weaving through tensions and resolves. The rhythms alternate from something familiar to something strange. Sometimes we adjust accordingly, sometimes we struggle to find the groove, finding ourselves a few beats ahead or behind. However we choose to dance is entirely up to our own expression. The point is to keep dancing whether fast or slow.”

Loading...

Rare Pleasure is Mndsgn’s third album to be released on Stones Throw Records. Following 2016’s Body Wash, this album truly shows the artist’s evolution from his roots as a heralded beatmaker to vocalist, songwriter and arranger. Though he began writing for the album in 2018, the final recordings took just a week in studio with the help of trusted collaborators: Swarvy on bass, guitar and as Musical Director for the sessions, Stones Throw label mate Kiefer Shackelford on keys, drum work by Will Logan, the blessed percussion of Carlos Niño, Miguel Atwood-Ferguson on strings, and accompanying vocals from Fousheé and Anna Wise.

Inspired by soundtrack music, samba, exotica and ’70s/’80s library records, Rare Pleasure is intensely intimate, sourcing lyrics from Mndsgn’s family and interpersonal experiences, and reflective of the world at large. Despite the tenderness of the recordings, the music is joyfully vibrant and draws on Mndsgn’s formative experiences as a b-boy, showcasing a range of rhythms that will make you want to groove.

Watch and listen to “Slowdance” above and stay tuned for more from Mndsgn soon.