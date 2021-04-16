Moby Shares “The Lonely Night” feat. Kris Kristofferson & Mark Lanegan

Loading...

“The Lonely Night,” originally appeared on Moby’s 2013 album Innocents. Although the song is more obscure than some of the other more well-known fare on Reprise, it remains one of Moby’s favorites. As Moby explains it explores the human condition, and thematically for him, “the dark night of the soul,” with its “heartbreaking, honest and poetic” lyrics penned by Lanegan. The reimagined track features Lanegan’s ethereal vocals, along with the new addition of Kristofferson’s haunting voice and a new orchestration written by Moby, all brought to life by the stirring backdrop of the Budapest Art Orchestra.

“The Lonely Night” is the second track to be revealed from Moby’s anticipated forthcoming new album, Reprise, out May 28th on Deutsche Grammophon.







Reprise sees Moby revisiting musical highlights from his notable 30-year career. Together with the Budapest Art Orchestra, he has re-envisioned some of his most recognizable rave classics and anthems with new arrangements for orchestra and acoustic instruments. Along with Kristofferson and Lanegan, Reprise features an eclectic and impressive array of guests including Alice Skye, Amythyst Kiah, Apollo Jane, Darlingside, Deitrick Haddon, Gregory Porter, Jim James, Luna Li, Mindy Jones, Nataly Dawn, Novo Amor, Skylar Grey and Víkingur Ólafsson. The seeds for the project were sown when Moby was invited to take part in his first-ever classical collaboration – a live concert of his music at Walt Disney Concert Hall with his friend Gustavo Dudamel and the Los Angeles Philharmonic Orchestra in October 2018.





In addition to the new album, Moby is also the subject of a new documentary feature-length film Moby Doc. Directed and edited by Rob Bralver, the film will be distributed by Greenwich Entertainment and released in US theaters and on digital platforms on May 28th, with an international (ex-North America) premiere stream on the same day. Moby Doc is a surrealist biographical documentary narrated by Moby as he reflects on his turbulent personal life and iconic music from underground punk bands to chart-topping solo artist, and from struggling addict to vegan activist. The film features interviews with David Lynch and David Bowie, along with extraordinary concert footage, utilizing a unique blend of re-enactments, interviews, and archival footage. Audiences will be treated to an insightful, unvarnished look at an artist whose traumatic childhood shaped him in profound ways.





Reprise Tracklist

1 – Everloving

2 – Natural Blues (featuring Gregory Porter & Amythyst Kiah)

3 – Go

4 – Porcelain (featuring Jim James)

5 – Extreme Ways

6 – Heroes (featuring Mindy Jones)

7 – God Moving Over The Face of the Water (featuring Vikingur Ólafsson)

8 – Why Does My Heart Feel So Bad (featuring Apollo Jane)

9 – The Lonely Night (featuring Kris Kristofferson & Mark Lanegan)

10 – We Are All Made of Stars

11 – Lift Me Up

12 – The Great Escape (featuring Nataly Dawn, Alice Skye, Luna Li)

13 – Almost Home (featuring Novo Amor, Mindy Jones and Darlingside)

14 – The Last Day (featuring Skylar Grey & Darlingside)