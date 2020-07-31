Moonchild Sanelly features in Beyoncé’s Black Is King out now on Disney+. The appearance in her visual album takes place during the song “MY POWER” originally from Beyoncé’s The Lion King: The Gift soundtrack, which featured Moonchild Sanelly, as well as Tierra Whack, Nija, Busiswa, DJ Lag, and Yemi Alade.

The film succeeds Moonchild Sanelly’s recent single “Bashiri,” which Complex called “the most potent example of her creativity yet.” Fearless, inclusive and a lot of fun, Moonchild Sanelly is only just getting started. Her iconic personal style combined with an outspoken approach to female sexual empowerment has also earned her collaborations with Die Antwoord, Gorillaz, Diplo and Wizkid and built her a devoted fanbase, celebrated recently with her body-positive #thunderthighschallenge on TikTok. She is “a global superstar waiting to happen” according to Damon Albarn.

Watch Black Is King on Disney+, check out “Bashiri” above and stay tuned for more from Moonchild Sanelly coming soon.