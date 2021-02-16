Moses Boyd Enlists Katy B For New Remix

Loading...

Moses Boyd shares a new track from his Mercury Prize nominated album, Dark Matter. “2 Far Gone” featuring Katy B is an electrifying crossroad between experimental jazz and a lush soundscape of UK Garage beats, and marks the first new music featuring the cult favorite in five years. “Boyd’s drumbeat keeps driving, while the song’s R&B core anchors jazzy adornments and syncopated eighth notes,” said NPR of the original track, naming it one of the best songs of last year.

The track lands on the one year anniversary of Dark Matter, which sat on Brooklyn Vegan’s list of 15 Great Jazz Albums of 2020, and is the first new release from Boyd since his Mercury Prize nomination and his collaboration with Kelsey Lu and Yves Tumor, “let all the poisons that lurk in the mud seep out.”

Listen to “2 Far Gone” feat. Katy B above and stay tuned for more from Moses Boyd coming soon.