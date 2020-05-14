Mrs. Piss (Chelsea Wolfe & Jess Gowrie) Announce Debut & Share Two Singles

Mrs. Piss is a new collaboration between Chelsea Wolfe and Jess Gowrie. Drawing on their collective rock, metal, and industrial influences, the project began while the two were touring around together during Wolfe’s Hiss Spun album in 2017.

These songs feel more urgent and visceral than anything either of them has created before: heaviness spurred on by punk spirit. Today they’ve detailed their debut, Self-Surgery, which sees its release May 29 on Sargent House, and share two of its singles, “Downer Surrounded by Uppers” and “Knelt”.





Chelsea Wolfe (vocals, guitar)

“Working on this project brought Jess and I so much closer as songwriters and production partners, after reuniting as friends and bandmates. It was freeing and fun to channel some wild energies that I don’t typically put into my own music. We tried not to overthink the songs as we were writing them, but at the same time we did consciously put a lot into crafting them into our own weird sonic vision. This project was a chance for us to do things our own way, on our own terms, and we plan to invite more womxn musicians along for future Mrs. Piss recordings.”

Jess Gowrie (drums, guitar, bass, programming)

“To me, Mrs. Piss represents a musical chemistry cut short long ago that now gets a second chance. Creating with Chelsea has always been very liberating for me, and we both push each other to try new things: anything and everything. Both of us have grown so much as writers and musicians since our first band together (Red Host), and with the journeys we had to take separately to get there, we both have so much more to say; so much more pain and anger to express. That said, we also had a lot of fun doing it, not to mention how freeing it is to not give a f-k and to just create.”

Self-Surgery was recorded at The Dock Studio in Sacramento, CA and in Wolfe’s home studio, The Canyon. To pre-order, go here.

Self-Surgery Track Listing:

1- To Crawl Inside

2 – Downer Surrounded by Uppers

3 – Knelt

4 – Nobody Wants to Party With Us

5 – M.B.O.T.W.O.

6 – You Took Everything

7 – Self-Surgery

8 – Mrs. Piss