    Mura Masa & slowthai “Deal Wiv It” U.S. TV Debut

    Staff
    FacebookTwitterRedditPinterestStumbleUpon

    Music guest Mura Masa makes his US TV debut with slowthai performing their riot-pop anthem “Deal Wiv It” for the Tonight Show audience.

    You may also like

    Clemm Rishad and STREETRUNNER Share Single Off New EP

    Two-time GRAMMY Award-nominated songwriter and rapper Clemm Rishad recruits Grammy winning producer STREETRUNNER [Lil Wayne, Eminem] for his open letter to the music world. Starting as a songwriter under J.R. Rotem’s...

    Tory Lanez – “Broke In A Minute” Music Video

    Tory Lanez drops visuals for “Broke in a Minute”, somewhat of a departure from his previous tracks, hitting harder and reminding everyone that he worked hard to get where he’s at and not afraid to show it off.