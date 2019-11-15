TNGHT Releases New EP

Under the light of November’s Full Beaver Moon, the lunatic duo have released seven brand new long-awaited tracks of hard-hitting genre-defying beats. TNGHT II is available now via Warp & LuckyMe.

It has been seven years since Hudson Mohawke (Ross Birchard) and Lunice’s (Lunice Fermin Pierre II) prodigious debut which accidentally changed the sound of the pop music caught in its wake. The pair from Glasgow and Montreal and have aligned once again on a record which aims to chew up and spit out every influence in an exhilarating 7 tracks.

TNGHT describe this new record as the most fun they’ve had in the studio. When they started out, there was no precedent for where TNGHT sat with what’s going on in 2019, and II does nothing to make category any easier. TNGHT are doing it for themselves.

Upcoming Tour Dates:

12/12 – New York, NY @ The Dance

3/13 – London, UK @ Village Underground

3/17 – Paris, France @ Le Trabendo

3/18 – Berlin, Germany @ Gretchen

3/20 – Cologne, Germany @ CBE

3/21 – Utrecht, Netherlands @ TivoliVredenburg

3/22 – Brussels, Belgium @ Orangerie

Tickets (on-sale 11/15/19): http://tng.ht/