Myrkur and Anna von Hausswolff Cover Björk’s “All Is Full of Love”

Myrkur’s Amalie Bruun joins forces with renowned multi-instrumentalist Anna von Hausswolff to reimagine Björk’s classic, “All Is Full of Love”. Bruun comments, “From our homes in Denmark and Sweden we decided to record a simple, fragile and raw version of Björk’s “All Is Full of Love”. A song we consider to be one of the most beautiful and encouraging songs, that is a reminder to stay open to receive love even in times like these.”

Myrkur’s latest album Folkesange saw its release earlier this year to high acclaim via Relapse. Just after newfound motherhood, Bruun set out on a journey into the very heart of the Scandinavian culture that marked her own childhood. The album relinquishes black metal for a refined yet far-reaching evocation of traditional folk, combining songs ancient and new to sublimely resonant effect. Through Bruun’s crystalline vocals, an array of traditional instruments and storytelling, Folkesange offers listeners an immersive, emotional and transcendent experience that resonates in today’s turbulent times.