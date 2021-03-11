Na-Kel Smith Releases New Project ADREAMNOLONGERDEFERRED

Loading...

Na-Kel Smith is releasing his new project, ADREAMNOLONGERDEFERRED. The project arrives after his 2019 projects 3000NAKTEEN, which OkayPlayer called “a bundle of off-kilter cuts,” and TWOTHOUSANDNAKTEEN, which The FADER described as “a mix of unruly mosh pit anthems and introspective moments.”

ADREAMNOLONGERDEFERRED features the high octane raps Nak is known for, albeit with a more refined and precise style as he continues to hone his craft. The new project includes production from Brodinski as well as several others and a feature courtesy of Detroit’s Zelooperz. Speaking on the project, Na-Kel says: “I Am a Dream No Longer Deferred!”

Born and bred in Los Angeles, Na-Kel Smith is a multidisciplinary artist and has shown proficiency in the fields of skateboarding, acting, and music. Nak initially garnered attention as a professional skateboarder.

Through his teenage years in LA, Na-Kel was adjacent to the rise of Odd Future and made his musical debut with a verse on “Trashwang” from Tyler, The Creator’s 2013 album Wolf. He established a raucous, high energy style, but quickly showed striking versatility when he delivered one of the standout moments on “DNA” from Earl Sweatshirt’s I Don’t Like Shit, I Don’t Go Outside with a highly introspective and desolate verse.

He also is credited on Frank Ocean’s Blonde. The release of his song and video “STOP HATING START TRYING” established Nak as a solo artist, and in January of 2019 he delivered the first full body of work under his own name, TWOTHOUSANDNAKTEEN.







Na-Kel Smith

ADREAMNOLONGERDEFERRED

March 11, 2021

1. adreamnolongerdeferred

2. RoughONE

3. zenak

4. 722

5. aYEAYEA

6. PARIS2LA

7. NEWDAYMLK

8. CHECKMATE

9. 4utobahn4:20

10. 12+10

11. Henny and Apple Cider

12. DERREFEDREGNOLONMAERDA