Nashville Rockers True Villains Release Blistering New Video for “Blood In The Water”

True Villains introduce a fresh take on rock n’ roll, melding the raw energy and excitement of a bygone era with a voice, sound, and songwriting that is completely their own.

With notable national tours under their belts, True Villains have also charmed their hometown, gracing notable Nashville stages including Cannery Ballroom, Mercy Lounge, The Basement East and Exit/IN to name a few, and were recently featured on Spotify’s ‘New Noise’ rock playlist.

The quintet’s new release was produced by notable, Grammy-award winning producer Nick Raskulinecz (Foo Fighters, Rush, Velvet Revolver, Queens of The Stone Age, Alice In Chains, Coheed and Cambria), and according to the band, the new track “is about the difficulties of the entertainment industry. In the beginning it’s very innocent and fun. As you try and advance yourself you meet a lot of people who just give you false hope. This song is just a middle finger to all of that. The song could really apply to anyone who is sick of being taken advantage of.”