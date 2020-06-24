Nate Husser Releases “Punk Me” Off New EP

Montreal rapper Nate Husser announces his new EP Adult Supervision and shares new single “Punk Me.” The EP will arrive September 23rd via +1 Records and includes previously released single “I Just Bought Another Neck,” which ignited the #neckchallenge, inspiring upcoming artists to freestyle over the song’s instrumental. The new track is a rebellious anthem that sees Nate addressing his own experiences with police from the perspective of growing up in the predominately-Black neighborhood of Little Burgundy in Montreal.

Adult Supervision follows Nate’s joint EP with Toronto-born producer Eva Shaw, I BEEN DOING GREAT (you can stop MFing Asking) released earlier this year. Nate also recently starred in his first television series Amours d’occasion, which was selected in official competition at CANNESERIES (the 2020 Cannes International Series Festival), nominated for a NUMIX award in the Fiction Webseries category, and won Best Drama Webseries at the LA Film Festival.

Nate Husser first made a name for himself as part of the eclectic Montreal hip-hop trio The Posterz before embarking on a solo career with his debut EP Geto Rock For The Youth in 2017. In the years since, he’s graced the stages of festivals like NXNE, Osheaga, International Jazz Fest, Canadian Music Week, Manifesto and CBC’s First Play Live. 2018 saw the release of his mixtape trilogy minus 23, 6º and 23+, which he created as an homage to the storied career arc of LeBron James. He’s earned international acclaim through his music, taking home Video of the Year and Anglophone Artist of the Year at the 2018 Gala Dynastie, and has developed a rabid fanbase in Montreal despite rapping solely in English in a primarily Canadian French-speaking territory.

Hear “Punk Me” above, and stay tuned for more from Nate Husser coming soon.