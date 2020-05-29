Ne-Yo Releases “U 2 Luv” Feat Jeremih

NE-YO released his new single, “U 2 Luv” featuring Jeremih. The upbeat, unabashedly romantic track is from NE-YO’s forthcoming album. The two acclaimed vocalists teamed up with producers Retro Future and NE-YO’s longtime collaborator, Curtis “Sauce” Wilson, to record the song, which smoothly interpolates elements of two classic 1980s hits – Mtume’s “Juicy Fruit” and Zapp’s “Computer Love.”

To celebrate the single’s launch, NE-YO has teamed up with Postmates to support healthcare heroes caring for COVID-19 patients. Tonight, hero nurses in the ICU at Emory Medical Center in Atlanta will be Postmated meals from Subway during their breaks thanks to NE-YO, Postmates and Feed Hero Nurses, a volunteer-run organization in partnership with Random Acts that is dedicated to providing meals to nurses on the frontlines.

“U 2 Luv” is the follow-up to NE-YO’s “Pinky Ring” feat. O.T. Genasis. which was released in February 2020. Earlier this week, NE-YO returned as a judge for the fourth season of NBC’s “World of Dance.”