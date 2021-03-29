New York Jazz/Alternative Musician Goat Welcomes Spring With “Garden Of Love”

Loading...

Good Of All Things. That’s the mantra, as well as the nickname for Andy Rosen, aka Goat. Listening to his latest single release, “Garden of Love”, and you’ll understand why it’s the perfect moniker.

The song opens with the line, “Our love will never die…” and proceeds to take the listener into a secret place in Goat’s heart and mind. His signature vocal style is combined with a hypnotizing drum beat behind his graceful piano playing. The result is a playful and catchy love song that could be playing at your favorite coffee shop or the hip jazz club down the street.

Goat is most recognized from his hit song “Great Life”, which was featured in the teen cult thriller, I Know What You Did Last Summer, which spent 18 weeks at #1. His music has also been featured in a number of major ad campaigns, including an award winning Kia commercial.

“Garden of Love” was originally featured on Goat’s full-length album release, All of My Friends, which is available on streaming outlets everywhere. He is currently in the studio working on new material which he plans to release this Summer.

