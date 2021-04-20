Newcomer oogie Makes Noise on Debut

On the heels of announcing his debut project earlier this month, South London artist oogie returns to share the second offering from somehow it makes sense, due April 30th via trapdoor records.

Sharp and colorful, “Drillers” is an infectious burst of energy that masterfully showcases oogie’s knack for expressive wordplay. The song is accompanied by a frenetic black-and-white visualizer and arrives after the lead single “try,” which came paired with a hypnotic Henry Croston-directed video that acts an introduction to the community that’s centric to oogie’s identity and the themes of his debut project.

Loading...

Oogie spent the last year crafting somehow it makes sense. A project born from anxiety, family, and self-love, oogie’s debut is a painstakingly honest portrait of his life growing up in South London, and brings in a group of collaborators he both grew up alongside and connected with along the way, including the likes of another soulful South London artist in BINA, and the Birmingham-based Franklin Armstrong. Somehow it makes sense finds oogie grappling with his past and present, anchored by his eclectic vocal style and intricate storytelling.

oogie

somehow it makes sense

Trapdoor Records

April 30, 2021

1. vague

2. try

3. smokii

4. honest

5. 6 FOOT TALL feat. Gutter Kid

6. inside

7. train station feat. Jenny

8. cheap thrills feat. Jenny

9. DRILLERS

10. lupita feat. BINA

11. wok feat. Franklin Armstrong

12. crystals