NEZ Enlists Flo Milli and 8ae for New Single “To The Money”

The multi-faceted NEZ shares a new single. “To The Money,” which enlists Flo Milli and 8ae for vocal duties, showcases the singular and dynamic blend of house and hip hop that NEZ calls his own. The new track arrives alongside an exceedingly stylish black and white Emil Nava-directed video.

Speaking about “To The Money,” NEZ shares:

“Dance music is Black music. My goal is to bring that conversation back to the forefront. Coming from Chicago I’m very much inspired by the pioneers of house and techno. This track is very exciting for me because I had the opportunity to experiment with a new sound and bring on artists that I believe in – Flo Milli and 8ae.”

Born in West Lafayette, Indiana, NEZ’s musical style mirrors the duality he saw growing up in Chicago. Witnessing the birth of House music and seeing it transform through Black experimentation, he incorporates the same genre-defying styles that brought the Hip-Hop community further into the dance world. Since the 2020 release of “Wild Youngster,” his debut single as a solo artist, NEZ has started to seamlessly weave himself into the fabric of modern dance music (with his own distinctive flare of course), signing with Mark Gillespie’s Three Six Zero Recordings label and being remixed by the legendary Jamie Jones.

Listen to and watch “To The Money” above and stay tuned for more from NEZ coming soon.