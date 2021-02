Loading...

Nilüfer Yanya appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last night with an incredible premiere performance of her hit single “Crash.”

“Crash,” which appears on Yanya’s new EP Feeling Lucky?, has received across-the-board accolades from outlets including the New York Times, who called it “a mid-90s alt-rock radio hit that never was” and NPR, who praised the track’s “mordant wit and thunderous appeal.”