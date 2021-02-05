Static Multimedia community

No Joy Shares Unreleased Track “Drone 6” for Bandcamp Friday

Today No Joy shares unreleased track “Drone 6”, a raw demo from the Motherhood recording sessions which features Daryl Palumbo (Glassjaw, Head Automatica) and TJ Penzone.

Says No Joy’s Jasamine White-Gluz of the track:

“This was a total one-take-stream-of-consciousness demo that I wrote and recorded in December 2016. There were no lyrics, no planning; I just let the “tape” roll and played whatever I was feeling.

I sat with the track for a year but couldn’t figure out where to take it next. I’ve known Daryl (Palumbo) and TJ (Penzone) for like 20 years, as a good chunk of my younger years was spent in Long Island going to hardcore shows. I ran into TJ on the Quicksand tour and we talked about how him, Daryl and I should try working together on music. We remotely started playing around with the track and I sent them my “stream of consciousness” files. The vocal take on there is the first and only one I did. They added so many new sounds and dimensions. and it really began to shine.

For whatever reason, it didn’t get worked on any further during the Motherhood sessions. I keep coming back to it all these years later, loving how both incredibly rough and soaring it sounds at the same time. I don’t think this is the last we’ll see of this tune.”

