Nothing Shares Video for “Bernie Sanders”

Nothing shares visuals for “Bernie Sanders,” the second single off The Great Dismal. The music video is directed by Jordan Hemingway (The Academy Films) and stars Peter Lidell.

Speaking on the song, Domenic Palermo says: “Originally, it was about being lost in Japan… both figuratively, and literally. While searching relentlessly for an answer, you typically find yourself unearthing deeper meaning and often prompting more questions. By the end of it all you don’t even know if you were ever lost at all or if you were exactly where you were supposed to be the whole time. I really don’t even know what it means anymore.”

The Great Dismal was recorded throughout quarantine with producer Will Yip at Pennsylvania’s Studio Four and explores existentialist themes of isolation, extinction, and human behavior in the face of 2020’s vast wasteland. Arriving just prior to the band’s ten year anniversary, The Great Dismal is out October 30th on LP/CD/CS/Digital via Relapse Records.

Pre-orders are available HERE and Digital Downloads/Streaming HERE.