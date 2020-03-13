Octavian & Skepta Share New Single & Video “Papi Chulo”

Octavian joins forces with Skepta to share his first release of 2020 with new single “Papi Chulo.” The last time the London-based artists collaborated together was on Octavian’s single “Bet,” which proved to be one of 2019’s biggest UK-crossover anthems.

Produced by Young Kio (“Old Town Road”), Bricks Da Mane and Go Grizzly, the track sees one of the UK’s most exciting creative pairings infuse latin flavor into their sound, jumping between English and Spanish flows seamlessly. The single’s accompanying video is directed by Lyle Lindgren, and features cameos from A$AP Ferg, A$AP Nast and fellow Essie Gang member Michael Phantom.

“Papi Chulo” kicks off what’s set to be an exciting 2020 from Octavian, following a year that saw him emerge as one of the most exciting young voices in global music after winning the BBC Sound of 2019 poll. He also released his highly-anticipated mixtape Endorphins, which featured Transatlantic collaborations with the likes of Smokepurpp, Theophilus London, ABRA, and A$AP Ferg.

Check out “Papi Culo” featuring Skepta above, and stay tuned for more from Octavian coming soon.