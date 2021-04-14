Paris Texas Announces Debut Project & New Track

Loading...

Paris Texas reemerges to announce their debut project, Boy Anonymous, due May 14th.

Alongside the announcement, the nebulous LA duo show yet another side of their sonic identity with the project’s third single & video “Force of Habit.” The music video, directed by ILLIMITEWORLD, is the first real intimate look at the duo, building on the cinematic universe they’ve built out with their previous two visuals.

Over the course of the 8 songs on Boy Anonymous, Paris Texas prove that they are as dynamic as they are bold. Throughout the duration of the EP, the duo explore a dizzying range of textures and moods but never fall victim to a lack of focus or cohesion. A truly singular body of work, Boy Anonymous showcases the versatility and power of LA’s newest musical force, Paris Texas.