Parker Millsap Shares New Single Off Upcoming New Album ‘Be Here Instead’

Loading...

Acclaimed singer-songwriter Parker Millsap shares his new song “Vulnerable.” A lushly textured piece of psychedelic soul threaded with elegantly simple wisdom, it’s the second song released from his new album Be Here Instead, arriving via his own Okrahoma Records and Thirty Tigers Friday, April 9.

Be Here Instead is available for pre-order now.

“The original title of this song was ‘Note to Self,” Millsap shares. “Over the past few years, I have become more aware of how important it is to be vulnerable. When I let my guard down and let people in, the distinctions between ‘I’ and ‘They’ begin to disintegrate. Denying yourself (or others!) the freedom to feel and express your emotions is the root of so much harm.”

“Stylistically, I thought of Jean Luc Godard and his work with Anna Karina,” says director Pierce. “I thought of her connection to the camera as if it were a person and the constant jumping from realism to artificiality. We wanted a razor-thin narrative on which we could hang beautiful images, evoking a film that doesn’t exist yet.”

Millsap’s fifth studio LP and first new album in close to three years, Be Here Instead marks a stylistic shift from the gritty and high-energy folk of the Oklahoma-bred, Nashville-based artist’s previous output. Mainly recorded live with Millsap’s full band, the album sees a departure from the guitar-and-notebook-based approach to songwriting that shaped his earlier work. Instead, Millsap has followed his curiosity to countless other modes of expression, experimenting with everything from piano to effects pedals to old school drum machines (a fascination partly inspired by the early-’70s innovations of Sly Stone and J.J. Cale).

Parker Millsap

Be Here Instead

(Okrahoma Records/Thirty Tigers)

Release Date: April 9, 2021

Track List:

Rolling

The Real Thing

Vulnerable

It Was You

In Between

Dammit

Empty

Now, Here

In Your Eyes

Passing Through

Always

Being Alive