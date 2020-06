Paul Woolford, Leeds DJ Set for Ministry Weekender (Day 2).

Ministry of Sound presents Ministry Weekender; a two-day virtual party streamed live to your home in aid of raising money for the WHO Solidarity Fund, which helps countries prevent, detect and respond to the ongoing pandemic. Ministry Weekender partner YouTube, will match $2 for every $1 dollar raised during the stream. Enjoy the music, look after yourself and each other and please donate what you can.