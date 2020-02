“Garden Song” by Phoebe Bridgers, out now on Dead Oceans.

Buy / stream: https://phoebebridgers.ffm.to/gardensong

Directed by: Jackson Bridgers

Featuring:

Adam Sputh

Zoe Donahoe

Haley Dahl

Ruby Rain Henley

Harrison Whitford

Marshall Vore

Prophet Taylor

Tig Notaro