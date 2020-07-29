Phoebe Bridgers Shares Epic New Video For “I Know The End”

Last month, Phoebe Bridgers released her second solo album, Punisher, to international acclaim. A deluge of rave reviews was followed by her first #1 on a Billboard Chart – “Emerging Artists” – and two #1 Radio Chart Placements – on FMBQ’s Non-Comm and College Radio Charts – plus a debut in the Top Ten UK Album Chart at #6.

Today, she unveils the third video from Punisher, a creepy and dramatic companion to the album’s rousing closer “I Know The End”.

Directed by Alissa Torvinen, the video includes a finalé shot at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum. “I Know The End” has been singled out by fans and critics alike as one of Bridgers’ most potent songs to date.

