Playlists For Earth: Coldplay, Alt-J & More Collaborate On Major Climate Change Campaign

A major climate crisis campaign has launched today with support from Coldplay, Brian Eno, Anna Calvi, alt-J, Francisca Valenzuela, Tom Misch and more. With climate change reaching a critical point in the next 10 years, Playlists For Earth challenges creatives (artists, actors, influencers, organisations) to use playlists to ignite conversations around environmental action.

The song titles on each playlist, when read as a sentence, communicate a powerful message about the climate crisis. Created by environmental charity ClientEarth, the campaign allows the music world to start important conversations with fans – about action on climate change and hope for a better future.

Read and listen to playlists from Coldplay, alt-J, Tom Misch, Milky Chance, Francisca Valenzuela and Anna Calvi here, watch the campaign video above and listen to playlists from over 60 others here.

After the launch check out #PlaylistsForEarth across Instagram, Twitter and Facebook to join the conversation.

The campaign falls in a landmark year for the climate crisis; this November, global leaders are set to gather in Glasgow for the UN Climate Change conference (COP26), to set the future path for the planet. Using Playlists For Earth, ClientEarth are encouraging discussion in a novel and accessible way; building the diversity of voices calling for action; and ultimately adding pressure on political leaders ahead of COP26.