Pluko Partners With Red Bull Records Artist Sad Alex And Duckwrth For New Single “High Hopes”

Producer pluko teams up with singer-songwriter Sad Alex and rapper Duckwrth for their single, “High Hopes.”

Out now via Red Bull Records, the smooth, high-energy track nimbly melds each artist’s signature sound. Buoyed by pluko’s funk-fueled production, Duckwrth’s slick lyricism kicks things off as Sad Alex’s seductive melodies carry throughout the chorus, resulting in a vibrant, multi-genre collaboration that effortlessly bounces from hip-hop to electronic to pop and back again.

The partnership of pluko, Sad Alex, and Duckwrth was born through Red Bull Discover Your Wiiings, with “High Hopes” serving as the official campaign soundtrack. A series of augmented reality (AR) games featuring five Red Bull athletes, players can enter for a chance to win exclusive prizes now through March 31 on the Red Bull AR app. For more information, visit www.redbull.com/discoveryourwiiings.