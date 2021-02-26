Pooh Shiesty Releases Live Performances of “Back In Blood” and “Guard Up” with Vevo

Loading...

Vevo announces Pooh Shiesty as the next artist in their Ctrl series with performances of “Back In Blood” and “Guard Up” premiering today. Vevo’s Ctrl series highlights the work of hard-hitting, cutting-edge musicians making an impact in today’s music scene – both emerging and established. These artists demand attention, and Vevo’s Ctrl shines a deserving spotlight. Pooh Shiesty’s performances follow sessions from Rick Ross, Common, Rapsody, Fat Joe, Jeezy, Jadakiss, Fabolous, A$AP Ferg and more.

Emerging from Memphis, TN, Pooh Shiesty pops off with an intense and inimitable presence. The Memphis rapper snakes through airy beats with a venomous bite and slick melodies. Long before this moment, hip-hop called to him. His father founded the Memphis-based Mob Ties Records and rapped under the name Mob Boss, welcoming Pooh into the studio at a very young age. Launching the Choppa Gang crew, he perfected his wordplay by taking any opportunity to freestyle either in the lunchroom, on the block, or online.





Now, he ignites his own movement with his latest string of releases including “Main Slime” and its official remix featuring Moneybagg Yo and Tay Keith, “Monday to Sunday” ft Lil Baby and Big 30, “Twerksum” and the undeniable earworm “Back In Blood” ft Lil Durk (peaking at #15 and #6 on Apple Music’s U.S. All Genre & Hip-Hop/Rap charts, respectively).

He debuted at #3 on Rolling Stone’s “Breakthrough 25”, debuted at #30 Billboard’s Emerging Artists chart and recently celebrated his first career entry on Billboard’s Hot 100 with “Back In Blood.”