Poolside Covers Grateful Dead to Celebrate Jerry Garcia’s Birthday

Poolside is celebrating Jerry Garcia’s birthday this Saturday with a magical new version of the Grateful Dead’s classic “Shakedown Street,” available now at all DSPs and streaming services; the track is joined by an equally celebratory companion video, directed by filmmaker Bill Heffley.

“‘Shakedown Street’ has always been a staple of Poolside’s DJ sets,” says Poolside producer/guitarist/vocalist Jeffrey Paradise. “It’s one of the rare songs that can combine rock and disco in a way that totally works. So just in time for Jerry Day, here’s Poolside’s take on the Grateful Dead! It’s always a challenge to cover a classic song and do it justice, especially one with a one-chord chorus. This version brings some extra Poolside disco and electronic flavor as a refreshing take on the original while still honoring the master composition.”

The Rex Foundation / Jerry Garcia Family are officially supporting the release of “Shakedown Street” and have made Poolside an official #DazeBetween participating artist. “Daze Between” is the period between Jerry Garcia’s birthday (August 1) and the anniversary of his death (August 9). This coming August 9 is the 25th anniversary of Jerry’s death, so there will be an extended celebration of his life during this period.

In addition to the release of their “Shakedown Street” cover, Poolside will be celebrating the life of Jerry Garcia with their Daytime Disco playlist on Spotify being curated by the Jerry Garcia Family exclusively today through August 9. The playlist will feature Grateful Dead, Jerry Garcia Band, Grateful Dead covers of all kinds and of course the original “Shakedown Street” and Poolside’s cover.

“Shakedown Street” – which, like Poolside’s acclaimed single, “Around The Sun,” sees production from Lewis Pesacov (Fool’s Gold, Foreign Born) and features vocals from Omar Velasco (Amo Amo) – follows the release earlier this month of the extraordinary new single, “Getting There From Here (with Todd Edwards),” available now at all DSPs and streaming services HERE.

“Getting There From Here” sees Poolside collaborating for the first time ever with GRAMMY® Award-winning dance music legend Todd Edwards (Daft Punk, Justice), who lends his signature cut up vocal approach to the ecstatic track. Further production comes from Los Angeles-based DJ/producer Turbotito (a.k.a. Poolside co-founding member Filip Nikolic), known for his recent work with Brazilian superstar Pabllo Vittar.

“Getting There From Here” marks Poolside’s first new release since the arrival of their acclaimed new album, Low Season, earlier this year. The first Poolside album to be wholly produced by founding member and visionary Jeffrey Paradise, Low Season features contributions from PANAMA, Ben Browning (Cut Copy) and members of the extraordinarily powerful Poolside live band: drummer Vito Roccoforte (The Rapture), bassist/vocalist Mattie Safer (The Rapture), percussionist Brijean Murphy (Toro Y Moi, U.S. Girls) and saxophonist/keyboardist/multi-instrumentalist Casey Butler (Pharaohs). Hailed by mxdwn as “pure bliss from start to finish,” Low Season is available now at all DSPs and streaming services.