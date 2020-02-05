Pop Duo The Lagoons Share New Single “Love To Love You;”

The L.A.- raised brother duo have carved out a genre of indie pop-rock-funk that breathes life into today’s music scene. The Lagoons, comprised of Ryan and Joey Selan, found music at a young age. Both brothers played in their middle/high school jazz band (Ryan played trumpet and Joey played saxophone). Their love for music evolved from jazz band to writing, producing, and recording all of their own music and becoming multi-instrumentalists along the way.

The Lagoons are kicking off 2020 with their stellar, subtle-pop jam, “Love To Love You.” The new single rides the heels of their recent release “Give It Up For Love”, which was added to NPR’s ‘Heavy Rotation’ roundup.

“Love To Love You” hooks you with its first guitar lick and grabs you with hushed, ethereal vocals. Call & repeat harmonies swirl in the background of this breezy track as they elaborate on the feeling of true love. “Baby I love to love to love ya,” they sing. Featuring a stunning sax and piano solo that adds another layer of warmth to this track, “Love To Love You” is a fantastic intro to The Lagoons’ forthcoming album, due out this summer.