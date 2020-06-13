Pop Smoke Enlists Rowdy Rebel for “Make It Rain” Off Upcoming Debut

Originally slated to release today, Pop Smoke’s posthumous debut album has now been postponed to July 3rd. Head of Victor Victor Worldwide Steven Victor took to Instagram to explain further:

“Music is the tool of revolution. We have been watching, along with the rest of the world, as long overdue change starts to take root. We have seen Pop’s music become the soundtrack of the moment, unifying the masses. Given recent events, we have decided to delay the release of his album out of respect for the movement.”

The album will be released via Victor Victor Worldwide (VVW)/Republic Records and detailed further in coming weeks. A new offering from the album, “Make It Rain” featuring fellow Brooklyn rapper Rowdy Rebel, is out now and accompanied by an immersive video directed by Virgil Abloh as part of his Off-White International Rap Video Studio.

VVW will celebrate Pop Smoke’s album with a series of merchandise collaborations to be announced soon. They also unveiled a capsule of official Pop Smoke merchandise that is available for purchase now at shop.realpopsmoke.com.